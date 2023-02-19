Lenore C. Tomson

July 8, 1923-February 7, 2023

Lenore C. Tomson, 99, (formerly of Charles City, IA), passed away February 7, 2023 in Prairie Village, Kansas, with her daughter by her side.

Lenore was born in Belmond, IA July 8, 1923 to Thomas B. and Alice A. Qunilan. She graduated high school in Eagle Grove, IA and worked as a telephone operator before marriage. Lenore was active in several Catholic churches and schools as her husband was transferred in his job.

Over the years she was a member of Iowa Catholic churches in Boone, Perry, Washington, Clear Lake, Charles City and Mason City as well as Minnesota, Missouri, Arizona and Colorado,

Devoted to her immediate family, her extended family and her friends. Lenore was always generous with her time, her help and her love.

Lenore is preceded in death by her parents, her spouse Orville L. “Bud” Tomson, infant sons Orville and Greg, grandson Kyle Tomson; 3 brothers and 7 sisters.

Survivors include her daughter Jill Hardman, son-in-law Patrick, son Jay E. Tomson, grandsons Richard and Brayden Tomson; several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held later in the spring.