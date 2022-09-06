Lenora Mae Bielefeld

March 17, 1932-September 2, 2022

Lenora Mae Bielefeld, 90, of Lime Springs, Iowa passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Evans Memorial Home in Cresco, Iowa.

Lenora Mae Scott was born on March 17, 1932 to Walter and Hattie (Diercks) Scott in Mason City, Iowa. She grew up on a farm near Mason City. On August 18, 1951 she married Walter Bielefeld. They had six children together. She helped on the farm and worked many years at the Cresco Hospital. Following retirement she worked at Farm Service at Davis Corners.

She enjoyed visiting with neighbors and friends, going on walks, taking trips to the casino and working on jigsaw and word puzzles. But most of all she loved spending time with her family.

Lenora loved living on the farm and had no desire to move to town. She was able to stay home on the farm until just a couple months before she passed.

Lenora is survived by her children: Walt (Patti) Bielefeld of Decorah, IA, Debbie Fleming (Dean Dietzenbach) of Nashua, IA, Sharon (Mark) Schnieder of Austin, MN, Mike (Melinda) Bielefeld of Lime Springs, Ann (Gary) Kruse of Hayfield, MN and Mary Bielefeld (Don Ristau) of Lime Springs; eleven grandchildren, and many great and great-great grandchildren; brother Ken (Ilene) Scott of Clear Lake, IA and sisters in-law, Ruth Scott and Patty Smith both of Mason City.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter (Feb. 2015), parents, sons in-law, Ed Schmidt and Steve Fleming, grandson, Noel Schmidt and a brother, Ray Scott.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 9:30 am until time of services. Interment will be in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Lime Springs, Iowa. Lindstrom Funeral Home is handling arrangements.