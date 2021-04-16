Lenna Mae (Mariner) Wilder

April 27, 1938 - April 13, 2021

GARNER - Lenna Mae (Mariner) Wilder passed away in the early morning of April 13th, 2021 at her home in Garner, IA.

Graveside services will be held on April 17th, 2021 at 11:00AM at the Clear Lake Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband and grandson. Those wishing to attend are invited to gather at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 N. 1st Ave., Clear Lake, at 10:30 am to process to the cemetery, or may join the family directly at the Clear Lake Cemetery at 11:00am.

Memorials may be given to St Croix Hospice or any food bank of your choice.

Lenna was born in Mason City, IA on April 27th, 1938 to Yolanda (Calicchia) and Wilson J. Mariner. She attended Mason City Schools during her childhood. She married Stewart (Stu) Wilder on October 27th, 1955 and 6 children were born of that union.

She worked as a Meter Maid for the Clear Lake Police Department for a short time, then from August 1975 to April 1978 she owned and ran the Coffee Shop on Main Street in Clear Lake, IA with her husband and children. After the Coffee Shop was sold she worked for the Clear Lake Bakery, until she retired when the Bakery was officially closed in 1999.