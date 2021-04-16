Lenna Mae (Mariner) Wilder
April 27, 1938 - April 13, 2021
GARNER - Lenna Mae (Mariner) Wilder passed away in the early morning of April 13th, 2021 at her home in Garner, IA.
Graveside services will be held on April 17th, 2021 at 11:00AM at the Clear Lake Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband and grandson. Those wishing to attend are invited to gather at Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 N. 1st Ave., Clear Lake, at 10:30 am to process to the cemetery, or may join the family directly at the Clear Lake Cemetery at 11:00am.
Memorials may be given to St Croix Hospice or any food bank of your choice.
Lenna was born in Mason City, IA on April 27th, 1938 to Yolanda (Calicchia) and Wilson J. Mariner. She attended Mason City Schools during her childhood. She married Stewart (Stu) Wilder on October 27th, 1955 and 6 children were born of that union.
She worked as a Meter Maid for the Clear Lake Police Department for a short time, then from August 1975 to April 1978 she owned and ran the Coffee Shop on Main Street in Clear Lake, IA with her husband and children. After the Coffee Shop was sold she worked for the Clear Lake Bakery, until she retired when the Bakery was officially closed in 1999.
During her retirement years she enjoyed spending time with her friends, as well as, reading, crocheting, and cross stitching.
She is survived by her children: Bonnie (Ron) Gehringer of Longmont, CO; Beth (Barry) Moen of Story, WY; Barb Wallner of Virginia, MN; Becky Wilder of Clear Lake, IA; and Brenda (Steve) Hughes of Peoria, AZ; her grandchildren: Katie Bertram, Amber (Gabe) Johnson, Kelli Jo (Dan) Widney, Danielle Maloit, Vanessa Golinvaux, Leah Hughes, Lucas Moen, Nathan Wilder, Joel Moen, Kane Wallner, Tyler (Amanda) Wallner, Brandon Hill, Adam Hill; her great grandchildren: Ryan Schultz, Alexis Golinvaux, Dylan Schultz, Cameron Golinvaux, Jonathon Golinvaux, Aaron Maloit, Michael Moore Jr- Hughes, Tristan Johnson, Cecilia Bertram, Grant Maloit, Eleanor Bertram, Monte Moen, Gemma Spilman, Dallas Spilman, Lily Maloit, Stetson Ford-Hughes, Lane Moen, Lenna Wallner, Kai Hill, Bailey Hill, Kira Torness, Greyson Young; her siblings: Virginia Blakesley (IA), Peter Mariner (IA), Gary Mariner (MO); and many more extended family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband (Stu); sister (Mary Lou Garinger); brother (Wesley Mariner); son (Brian Wilder); grandson (Dustin Spilman); and several other extended family members.
Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 N. 1st Ave., Clear Lake. (641)357-2193. ColonialChapels.com
