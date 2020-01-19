Lena DiMarco

Lena M. DiMarco

July 21, 1917 – Jan. 17, 2020

Mason City - Lena Marie DiMarco, 102, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa - Hospice.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Epiphany Parish - Holy Family Catholic Church,722 N Adams Ave, with Revered Neil Manternach officiating. Burial will be at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE. A vigil with a Rosary service to follow will start at 6 p.m.

Lena was born July 21, 1917, the daughter of Clemente and Maria (DeFranco) Vita of Hurley, WI. Lena graduated from JP Murphy High School, Hurley, WI, with the class of 1935. She continued her education at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, MN, graduating in 1939 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Medical Records Library Science. Lena started working at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital as a medical records librarian.