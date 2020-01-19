Lena DiMarco
Lena M. DiMarco

July 21, 1917 – Jan. 17, 2020

Mason City - Lena Marie DiMarco, 102, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa - Hospice.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Epiphany Parish - Holy Family Catholic Church,722 N Adams Ave, with Revered Neil Manternach officiating. Burial will be at Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE. A vigil with a Rosary service to follow will start at 6 p.m.

Lena was born July 21, 1917, the daughter of Clemente and Maria (DeFranco) Vita of Hurley, WI. Lena graduated from JP Murphy High School, Hurley, WI, with the class of 1935. She continued her education at the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth, MN, graduating in 1939 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Medical Records Library Science. Lena started working at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital as a medical records librarian.

Lena married Levino DiMarco on October 16, 1941 in Hurley, WI, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. From this union six children were born. Lena was active in Epiphany Parish, as she was a member of the Parish Guild, Catholic Daughters of America, and various other social groups. Lena was devoted to her family. She was proud of her Italian heritage and shared many Italian meals with family and friends.

Those left to cherish memories of Lena, are her children, Joseph (Andrea) DiMarco, Bozeman, MT, Eugene DiMarco, Mason City, IA, Mary Jo (Tom) Welp, Rochester, MN, Nancy (Roger) Dunn, Waverly, IA, John (Betsy) DiMarco, Mason City, IA, and Paul (Lynda) DiMarco, Waverly, IA; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Lena is preceded in death by her husband Levino, her parents, and four brothers.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

Service information

Jan 23
Visitation
Thursday, January 23, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA 50401
Jan 23
Rosary
Thursday, January 23, 2020
6:00PM
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA 50401
