Lelia Hansen Bates

She was a longtime member of the First Covenant Church where she served on many boards and committees. She loved her church family.

She married Gordon M. Bates on April 14, 2005. Together, they enjoyed dancing, playing cards, gathering with friends and family, and traveling. For many years Gordon and Leila sang and played at area care centers. They loved to JAM with friends at their winter home in Mission, Texas.

Lelia became an avid fisherwoman and spent many summers on the lakes of Minnesota.

She was a very accomplished seamstress. With a large family to clothe, her sewing machine was always working. Over the years her sewing interests grew to include making beautiful gowns and coats, upholstery, and creating with pigskin leather. A highlight for her was to be able to make several western-style sports coats for country artist, Charlie Daniels.

Lelia's love for her Lord and dedication to her family was the driving force of her life.