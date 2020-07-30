(1948-2020)
Funeral Service for Lelani Aleman, 71, of Jackson, MN formerly of Clear Lake, IA, will be at 1:00 P,M, Sunday August 2, 2020 at Open Bible Church in Clear Lake, IA. Burial will be at a later date at Calvary Cemetery, in Fairmont, MN. Visitation will be before the service at 12:00. Lani passed away on Sunday July 19, 2020, at Worthington, MN.
Lelani Aleman (Sundermeyer) was born August 12, 1948, in Welcome, MN. She was the daughter of Orville and Agnes Sundermeyer. She graduated from Fairmont High School in Fairmont, MN.
Lani attended Open Bible Church where she enjoyed assisting or baking in anyway to help others. Lani was a devoted "Home Fry" to a acapella group named HOME FREE. Lani enjoyed traveling, gardening, playing cards, passing on recipes, baking with grandkids and friends, also enjoyed anytime she could help others.
