Leland M. Hjelle

(1953-2020)

Mason City – Leland Merle Hjelle, 67, of Mason City, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020 at home in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City, with Pastor Sue Simmons officiating. Inurnment will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Military honors will be conducted by the Mason City Honor Guard.

Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Jessica Hjelle.

Merle was born June 17, 1953 in Mason City, son of Helmer and Nita (True) Hjelle. He attended and graduated from the Mason City High School, class of 1971. After high school, Merle enlisted into the Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1973 and was able to travel across the United States, before coming back to Mason City to make his home.

Merle was united in marriage to Patty on April 9, 1977 and to this union two daughters were born, Jessica and Emily.