Leland Lester Bornstein
May 11, 1929 - March 13, 2020
On Friday March 13th, 2020 it is with great sadness that the family of Leland Lester Bornstein announces his passing at the age of 90.
You have free articles remaining.
Leland was survived by his son Jeff, daughter in law Pamela, and grand daughters Trishelle Cummings and Melissa Methvin as well as his sister Leona Osvog from Mason City and many nieces and nephews.
He was proceeded in death by his father Arthur, mother Mabel, and brothers Lloyd and Jim.
Leland served in the US Navy, loved kayaking, tennis, and Chicago Cubs baseball.
Memorial service arrangements are still pending.
To plant a tree in memory of Leland Bornstein as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.