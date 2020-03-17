Leland Lester Bornstein

May 11, 1929 - March 13, 2020

On Friday March 13th, 2020 it is with great sadness that the family of Leland Lester Bornstein announces his passing at the age of 90.

Leland was survived by his son Jeff, daughter in law Pamela, and grand daughters Trishelle Cummings and Melissa Methvin as well as his sister Leona Osvog from Mason City and many nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by his father Arthur, mother Mabel, and brothers Lloyd and Jim.

Leland served in the US Navy, loved kayaking, tennis, and Chicago Cubs baseball.

Memorial service arrangements are still pending.

To plant a tree in memory of Leland Bornstein as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.