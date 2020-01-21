Leland "Lee" H. Ritzert
December 21, 1952 - January 18, 2020

NORTHWOOD, IA – Leland “Lee” H. Ritzert, 67, of Kensett, died Saturday, January 18, 2020 at his home in Kensett. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Elk Creek Lutheran Church, rural Kensett with Rev. Tom Martin officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 5 – 7 at Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home in Northwood. Burial will take place at Kensett Cemetery at a later date.

Lee was born on December 21, 1952 in Woodstock, IL to Howard and Evelyn (Kraft) Ritzert. Lee graduated from Richmond Burton in 1971. He moved to Iowa after graduation, where he met his wife, Jane Reich. They were married on August 31, 1973. To that union two children were born, Tim and Kris.

Lee worked a variety of construction – 13 years for Peterson Excavating and the last 20 years for Green Canopy. Lee was part of the Kensett Fire Department for 11 years. He loved the casino, playing cards, Bingo, telling stories, collecting the grandkids' tractors, and sitting at a campfire. He loved working on cars and spending special time with his grandchildren.

Lee is survived by his: wife, Jane of 46 years; son, Tim (fiancee', Gemma Cernetic); daughter, Kris (Aaron) Woltzen; grandkids, Ben Ritzert, Noah and Ava Woltzen, dog, Rosie; 4 sisters; 2 brothers; 4 brother-in-laws; 7 sister-in-laws; special family friends, Corey and Tracy, Lori and Mike.

Lee was preceded in death by his: parents; grandson, Alex Ritzert; mother and father-in-laws; 2 infant brothers; 1 brother; and 1 sister.

In your heaven, Lee, we wish you lots of Twins and Hawkeye wins, stories of the big ones that got away, all things lemon, a 4-berry pie and a special place by the campfire.

Schroeder & Sites Funeral Home, Northwood, 641-324-1121, www.schroederandsites.com.

