December 4, 1930-January 3, 2023

KLEMME-Leland Hugh Hummel, the son of Hugh and Alice (Johnson) Hummel, was born December 4, 1930, on a farm west of Klemme, IA, in Twin Lake Twp. He attended grade school at Twin Lake Twp #2. When the school closed, he attended Liberty Twp #8 and graduated from there in 1944. He attended Klemme High School graduating in 1948.

As a young child he helped his uncle Dwight Hummel deliver fuel, as they held 5-gallon pails high enough for it to fill up the barrel before having electric pumps. After graduating he helped his dad on the farm, worked for neighbors, and hauling gravel for Dave Schwichtenberg.

On June 3, 1951, he married his high school sweetheart Beulah Goll at the Immanuel Reformed Church in Klemme. They were blessed with two daughters Diane and Joleen.

In 1952, they started farming on one of Oscar Swanson’s farms. In 1954 they moved to Beulah’s parent’s farm, where they farmed together for 42 years. Leland enjoyed grain (corn, beans, hay and oats) and livestock (beef cattle, dairy, hogs, chickens (eggs) and sheep) farming. He, Ewald and Calvin Josten also did custom silo filling.

“Hum” also enjoyed a good ‘ole fox hunt with “the Boys” and meeting friends through their CB radio hobby, which later was used in all farm vehicles and the cars. After retiring, he helped his son-in-law Curt with his farming. He enjoyed mowing lawn on the farm and church and driving tractor working up fields, cutting stalks and some combining yet at 91.

They moved from the farm to Klemme in the 1980’s, then to Prairie View Apartments in Garner in 2013. Leland greatly enjoyed his friendships and activities there after Beulah passed in 2014.

Leland was a member of the Immanuel Reformed UCC church of Klemme and served on the consistory and other committees. He was an Ell Township trustee, clerk of the Klemme Rural Fire Dept., served on the Klemme Town Council, and served on the Klemme Centennial Committee.

Leland loved the Malek Fisherman Band, polka music on the New Ulm radio station, Floyd Cramer, and The Statler Brothers. For many years enjoyed coffee, with the guys at the Klemme Coop, coffee at Bill’s Foods in Garner, and breakfast on Saturdays at Matt’s Place in Garner.

Lee and Bee spent many winters camping in Texas, Florida, and Arizona. They went on long motorcycle trips with Ardell and Ida Rosendahl. He also enjoyed many years of motorcycle riding with local friends, especially for Sunday brunches, and with the North Iowa Road Riders. He also enjoyed helping his daughters in 4-H and the Garner Saddle Club and church events. Later he loved attending his grandchildren and great grandchildren’s events as long as he could.

He became very good at watching them from a live stream on his computer and cell phone. He enjoyed showing them and his friends his favorite YouTube videos on wheat farming, animal tricks, and latest gadgets.

He is survived by his daughter Diane Faye and husband Curt Stadtlander, Goodell, IA; and son-in-law Ben Chiodo, Ankeny, IA. Brothers Ronald (Beverly) Hummel, Ankeny, IA, and Gary (Ann) Hummel, Indianapolis, IN. Granddaughter Holly Rae (Ronnie) Vickers, Urbandale, IA and Grandson Andrew Lee (Aubrey) Stadtlander, West Des Moines, IA and great grandchildren Ashlyn Stadtlander, and Paisley and Kaedyn Vickers. Step-granddaughters: Bunny (Tim) Norton, Margo (Corey Hackett) Castillo, Lynn (Phil) Dedrick, Dena (Kelly Storm) Chiodo, and step-greatgrandchildren: Keirnan, Seighan, and Caprial Norton, Amber and Danielle Castillo, Wraith Dedrick, Brial, Ben Chiodo, Trenton and Ariana Storm. Along with many nieces and nephews.

Leland was preceded in death by his wife Beulah, daughter Joleen, parents Hugh and Alice, sister Lois Finlayson and brother-in-law Jon Finlayson, cousin Marie Perkins and parents-in-law and maternal and paternal grandparents.

Public visitation will be Sunday, Jan. 8, 20230 from 4-7 PM at the Andrews Funeral Home in Klemme, IA, and 1 hour prior to the services at church on Monday. A Celebration of Life Funeral Service will be held Monday, January 9th at 1:00 PM at the Immanuel Reformed United Church of Christ of Klemme, IA. Pastor David Boogerd will be officiating. Burial will be in the Ell Township Cemetery-Klemme and a fellowship afterwards at the church. Memorial suggestions included Immanuel Reformed UCC Church of Klemme, BK Scholarship Foundations I & II, St. Croix Hospice, Leland’s family or to the donor’s choice. Andrews Funeral Home, Klemme, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-587-2510