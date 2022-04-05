February 18, 2022-April 1, 2022

Legend Jamesyn Levi Hutzell, infant son of Randi Axelsen and Scott Hutzell, passed away April 1, 2022.

Legend was born February 18, 2022 at MercyOne Medical Center. He was welcomed into this world by his parents and siblings, Journee, Ryker, and Isaiah. Legend was a happy baby who looked like his daddy and loved being held by mom. He loved laying on her chest and falling asleep to her heartbeat.

His siblings loved to care for him and were eager to spend time holding and helping feed him. They loved him so much that sometimes they fought over who got to hold him next.

Legend was just beginning to smile and show his personality. He had his dad's smile and rarely cried. He will be forever missed, and always in our hearts.

Legend was named after Koty James Conroy, James Hutzell, and Levi Markle.

He is survived by his parents, Randi Axelsen (Scottie), and Scott Hutzell (Brittney); siblings, Journee, Ryker, and Isaiah; grandparents, Tracy Ingham, Joe Ingham, Rick Axelsen, and Linda (Marv) Lancaster; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins; and extended family and friends.

Legend is joined in Heaven by his grandpa, Jim Hutzell; great grandparents, Donna-Bell Axelsen, Chris Axelsen, Ruth Hutzell and June Hauser; great uncles, John Axelsen and Jim Conroy; many aunts and uncles on his Hutzell side; cousins, Koty Conroy and Elliot Burgos; and Randi's best friend, Levi Markle.

A Celebration of Life will be held 10 am Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel. A livestream will be available through the Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel facebook page.

Visitation will be Friday, April 8th, from 5 pm until 7 pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com