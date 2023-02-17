LeeAnn (Enabnit) Kurtz

February 12, 2023

KLEMME-LeeAnn (Enabnit) Kurtz, 85, Garner, IA, formerly Klemme/Ventura, IA, areas, died, on her 85th birthday, Feb. 12, 2023, at Iowa Specialty Hospital-Belmond. Public funeral service, Sat., Feb. 18, 2023, 10 AM, Clear Lake Christian Church, Clear Lake, IA. Burial following funeral and luncheon at Ell Township Cemetery-Klemme. Public visitation Friday from 5-7 PM at the church in Clear Lake and 9-10 AM Saturday at the church prior to the funeral. Funeral service will be live streamed for those who may not be able to attend on the Clear Lake Christian Church You Tube page and the Andrews Funeral Homes Facebook page.

Lee Ann graduated Clear Lake High School in the Class of 1956. In addition to farming and raising her children on the family farm south of Ventura, IA, with husband Bill and helping to ensure it remained in the family for now what is the 7th generation, she was a dedicated employee of Winnebago Industries for 29 years. Her faith journey was lifelong and shown brightly in her over 42 years as the church organist at the Christian Church. She was an excellent baker and cook and she and Bil spent many hours at area farmer's markets sharing her delights. Her family and grand and great grandchildren brought her bountiful joy, relishing every moment she could be in their presence.

LeeAnn is survived by 4 daughters: Kim (Mark) Hinrichsen, Osage, Kay (Jo) Kern, Belmond, Konnie (Barry) Chronister, Omaha, Neb., and Karo (Scott) Brattrud, Clear Lake, IA; grandchildren and families: Michael Hinrichsen and Jessie (Brandon) Parcel, Osage, IA; Kody (Vanessa) Trampel and their children Pierce and Finley, Klemme; Kasey (Morgan) Trampel and children Layna, Marie and Talon, Sibley, IA; Natalee Dippel (Companion Chase Schilling), Garner, IA; Jenna (Joseph) Wolfe and children Jadelyn, Jacob, and Jason, Sumner, IA; Ryan (Heather) Brattrud and children Lillian and Eddie, Washington, IL; Will (Theresa) Larson and son Oliver, Eagan, MN; Nicole Kostelnick, Ashville, NC; sister-in-law Karen Bender, Athens, AL; many nieces and nephews and other family. LeeAnn was preceded by parents Jacob Arthur and Helen (Anderson) Enabnit, in-laws William H. and Ruby (Miller) Kurtz, husband Bill 2018, sisters: Edith Alsbury, Betty Enabnit, June Enabnit, and Ila Braun; brothers Paul and Jack Enabnit. Andrews Funeral Homes, Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474