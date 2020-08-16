× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lee G. Haines

(1947-2020)

Lee G. Haines, 73, of Mason City passed away peacefully Friday, August 14, 2020, at his home after two years of restrictions from a stroke.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Monday, August 17, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. Following visitation a Celebration of his life will be held at Prime N' Wine, 3000 4th Street Southwest, Mason City, IA beginning around 6:30 p.m.

Lee Glen Haines was born April 17, 1947 in Winfield, Mt. Union, IA, the son of William and Vivian (Granburg) Haines. He attended Northeast Missouri State College and started his insurance career in 1947 when he moved to Mason City and joined Snyder Pappajohn and Associates as an associate, working with them for ten years. He then ventured off to start his own agency with his wife, Darlene, in 1984 until present. Lee could have retired, but so enjoyed the people he had met while in insurance.

Lee was a member of the Noon Kiwanis, a Mason, a Shriner, and a member of the Iowa Independent Insurance Agents. He was an avid sports fan, refereeing high school football for 37 years and cheering on the Bears, Hawkeyes and Twins.