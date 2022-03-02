Lee Allen Whitehurst
CLEAR LAKE-Lee Allen Whitehurst, 86, of Clear Lake, IA, passed away on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, Mason City, IA.
A Funeral Service will be held 10:00am, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Ward-Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave N, Clear Lake, IA, with Pastor Al Berge and Pastor Steven Bang Officiating. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery following the service.
Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Ward-Van-Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave N, Clear Lake, IA.
