LeDonna Ree Durant

Celebration of Life services will be held 3:00 P.M. Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Forest City with Pastor Rod Hopp officiating. Burial of cremations will be held in Madison Township Cemetery. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall.

LeDonna attended Forest City High School and graduated in 1975. During her High School years she was very active in choir, plays, and sports. Upon graduation she attended Wartburg College and received her Teachers Certificate. She taught school in Iowa for a few years and then she moved to Las Vegas, Nevada, to join her brother, Leo Durant. LeDonna joined the Clark County Teacher's Association and taught Junior High and High School English and Literature for nearly thirty years. During that time she earned her Masters Degree from the University of Nevada Las Vegas. She also enjoyed collectibles and was considered an authority on antiques while retired.