Leanna (Susie) Johnson

January 27, 1945-July 24, 2021

MASON CITY-Leanna (Susie) Johnson, 76, of Mason City, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Health Center.

Leanna was born on January 27, 1945 to parents Lester and Anna (Frid) Reab in Mason City. She graduated from Mason City High School in 1963. In 1966, Leanna was united into marriage to Leo Johnson at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mason City. To this union, 4 children were born.

Leanna spent the majority of her time caring for her family members, which she adored doing. She loved going shopping, decorating the house, attending her children and grandchildren's events, and watching her favorite soap operas. Leanna was a great mother, grandmother, wife, sister, and friend. She will be dearly missed by the many that knew her and loved her.