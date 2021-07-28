Leanna (Susie) Johnson
January 27, 1945-July 24, 2021
MASON CITY-Leanna (Susie) Johnson, 76, of Mason City, passed away on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Good Shepherd Health Center. A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, July 29, 2021 from 2:00-4:00 p.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 329 East State Street. Memorials may be directed to The Alzheimer's Association or St. Croix Hospice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Leanna was born on January 27, 1945 to parents Lester and Anna (Frid) Reab in Mason City. She graduated from Mason City High School in 1963. In 1966, Leanna was united into marriage to Leo Johnson at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Mason City. To this union, 4 children were born.
Leanna spent the majority of her time caring for her family members, which she adored doing. She loved going shopping, decorating the house, attending her children and grandchildren's events, and watching her favorite soap operas. Leanna was a great mother, grandmother, wife, sister, and friend. She will be dearly missed by the many that knew her and loved her.
Leanna is survived by her daughters, Julie (Mark) Nuehring and Connie (Jason) Berding; grandchildren, Brock, Ethan and Lincoln Berding; brother, Lester “Buster” Reab Jr.; sister-in-law, Anna Marie (Dennis) Wilson; sister-in-law, Emily Reab and several nieces and nephews.
Leanna was preceded in death by her husband, Leo; sons, Mark and Matthew; her parents, her siblings, William Reab, Shirley Reab, David Reab, Linda Reab; and sister-in-law Glennavon Reab
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
