LeAnn Rae (Flugum) Meier

September 2, 1938-November 29, 2022

MASON CITY-LeAnn Rae (Flugum) Meier, 84, of Mason City, passed away peacefully on Tuesday November 29, 2022 at Good Shepherd Health Center of Mason City.

A Funeral Service will be held 10:00am Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Grace United Methodist Church, 200 14th St NW, Mason City, IA , with Rev. Craig Luttrell officiating. Burial will take place in Elmwood St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City, IA.

Visitation will be held from 2:00pm to 5:00pm on Friday, December 2, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE Mason City, IA and will continue one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church, from 9:00am to 10:00am.

LeAnn was born Sept 2, 1938 on the farm in Winnebago County by Forest City, Iowa. She was the 4th of 8 children born to Clarence and Myrtle (Monson) Flugum.

She was baptized and confirmed at Winnebago Lutheran Church rural Lake Mills. She attended country school through 7th grade, went to Leland for 8th grade, and 9th thru 12th grade at Forest City High School where she graduated in 1956. After graduation she left the farm and moved to Mason City to attended LaJames School of Cosmetology. During her long career she worked at several Salons including The Artistic, PM and Associates, and the Head Quarters being the last one when she retired in 2000.

She married Francis Meier on October 4th 1958 and to this marriage she had 4 children, Rick, Kelly Frances, Juli, and Scott, 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Her interests and hobbies, included gardening, shopping, antiques, reading novels, Halloween trick or treating visitors and long stays at the family-built cabin of over 45 years near Pine River Minnesota with her family, friends and grandchildren. She most enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, a trip to Alaska, and a Cruise to the Caribbean. While at home she could most often be found sitting outside on her patio picnic table reading, talking on the phone or visiting with family, friends and neighbors who would come over or stop by.

She is survived by son Rick (Ruth) Meier, daughter Juli (Wayne) Neuberger, son Scott Meier, Seven grandchildren Kelly (John) Kline, Keri Ausborn, Mitchell Meier, Jacob (Debbie) Neuberger, Jessica (Pete) Short, Lindsey (Caleb Hoskins), Alex Meier. Seven Great-grandchildren Emily and Eli Ausborn, Abby, Parker and Lennox Short, Skylar Neuberger, and Arya Hoskins. Former daughter-in-law Julie Heinrichs, step-son Greg Meier, sister Marylin Tweeten, brothers Curt (LaDonna) Flugum. Neal (Joyce) Flugum, Sisters-in-law Arlene Flugum, Shirley Pirkl, brother-in-law Wayne Johns, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband Francis Meier, Infant daughter Kelly Frances, parents Clarence and Myrtle Flugum, brother's Dennis Flugum and Bernard Flugum, sister's Ardys Nelson and Karen Johns. Mother-in-law and Father-in-law Otto and Gladys Meier, brother's in-law Roger Nelson, Maynard Tweeten and Paul Pirkl.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel 126 3rd St NE Mason City 641-423-2372 ColonialChapels.com