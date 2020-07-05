LeAllyn C. Josten

LeAllyn Calvin Josten, the youngest son of August and Vergie (Meinders) Josten, was born Jan 25, 1942 on his parents' farm near Klemme. He was baptized and confirmed at Immanuel Reformed United Church of Christ in Klemme where he was a lifelong member. He attended Klemme Public Schools. LeAllyn was one of the first Klemme children to receive education specially designed for a child with intellectual disabilities. Most of his life LeAllyn worked as a farm hand for neighbors and family. He especially enjoyed working with machinery. He was always a very willing and hard worker. Later in his life, he worked at Opportunity Village in Clear Lake. He enjoyed fishing and was a fishing instructor at the ARC Special Needs camp. He also liked doing various crafts, especially making potholders and using beads. He lovingly cared for his Mother in their home in her last years. LeAllyn had a warm generous heart and loved interacting with people.