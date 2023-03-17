Leallen (Harmon) Bergman

December 7, 1960-March 20, 2023

VENTURA-Leallen (Harmon) Bergman, 62, of Ventura, formerly of Belmond, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 20, 2023 from 4:00 – 6:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South, in Belmond.

Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

Leallen Bergman, daughter of James and Esther (White) Harmon, was born December 7, 1960 in Louisville, Kentucky. Her family lived in a variety of communities over the years, moving around helped shape her into the strong, independent woman she was.

She moved to Somers, Iowa where she met Rodney C. Bergman. The couple was married in 1989 and later divorced. Leallen then moved to Belmond where she raised her family and worked at Eaton Corporation.

She continued her education at North Iowa Area Community College where she earned her LPN. She was always fulfilled by taking care of people and worked at the hospital, Good Shepherd and most recently at the IOOF Home in Mason City. Her residents were an extension of her family.

In her free time, Leallen loved to be around people and bring joy. She was a high spirited woman who could make anyone smile. She enjoyed being on the lake, riding her Harley, spending quiet time in nature and most of all being around her family. She loved dancing and listening to music.

She will be remembered as a loving, caring, selfless woman who would hug a stranger if they needed it.

Leallen is survived by her daughter Melody Starbuck of Belmond and her children Dezeray Starbuck, Damien Foster, Harmony Starbuck, and Yazmine Harty, her daughter Carrie Young of Belmond and her children Trinity and Tyson Young, her son Rodney Bergman (Fiancé MacKenna Hambly) of Swaledale and their children Kinsley Kettwig, Bentley Kettwig, Letty Bergman, and Huntley Bergman; one great-grandchild Laveyah Foster; sisters and many extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Ellen McEvoy (Cokey), and brother-in-law Jamey McEvoy.