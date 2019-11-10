Layton Redell Zbornik Jr.

August 26, 1940-November 3, 2019
MASON CITY - Layton left this earthly life November 3, 2019. He passed peacefully, surrounded by his family and the caring staff at the IOOF Home. He was born in Albia, Iowa, on August 26, 1940 to Edna Green and Layton Redell Zbornik Sr. He graduated from Albia High School in 1958. He married Marla Asher at the First Christian Church on June 25, 1961. They celebrated 58 years of marriage. Their union was blessed by two sons, Layton Zbornik III (Raquel), Mason City, Iowa and Travis Zbornik (Angie), Durango, Colorado. He is survived by his wife Marla, his sons, a step-sister and brother, Nancy Zbornik and Jerry Zbornik, both of Waterloo, Iowa.
Layton was preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents Nick and Cora Hiviles, his in-laws Don and Dortha Asher, and his step-brother Robert Cichucki.
There will be no public services. A private service will be held later at his final resting place in Albia, Iowa.
The family invites you to go to www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com to read a tribute to Layton's life, where you can leave your condolences. If you wish to share a story or send condolences directly to Marla, please forward those to Marla Zbornik at P.O. Box 972, Mason City, IA, 50402.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
