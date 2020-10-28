Lawrence ‘Larry’ Moore

Larry was divorced and move around the country for many years, eventually he remarried and had a daughter, Judy. They settled in Iowa and after the marriage ended Larry traveled and started a construction company, working mostly out of state. He moved back to Iowa when Ted Albers got sick to help with the farm. After Ted's death he stayed at the farm to care for his mother.

He eventually met Bev Holt Fischer. Life became good for him once again. They were married on June 7, 1996. Larry gained a stepson, Travis. They moved from town to the country in May 1997, Larry enjoyed working with tractors and cars. He had a business repainting trucks and tractors. Being on the farm he loved to garden and canning what he had grown. Two children were born to this union Chance and Lauren. Larry loved teaching them about gardening, horses, trains and so much more.

Larry was a huge John Wayne fan, naming his son Chance Wayne Moore. Lauren Frances was born in 1999 and was adored as his youngest. He tried to show the kids how to do so many things and enjoyed every minute of it.