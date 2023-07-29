Lawrence L. "Larry" Bernemann

MASON CITY - Lawrence L. "Larry" Bernemann, 87, passed away July 24, 2023 at his home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 am Thursday, August 3, 2023 at Epiphany Parish - Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N. Adams Ave., Mason City with Rev. Neil Manternach as Celebrant. Burial will follow in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 2, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd NE Mason City and will resume one hour prior to Mass at the church on Thursday.

Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Larry's honor to the Newman Foundation.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com