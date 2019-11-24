{{featured_button_text}}

December 1, 1927 - November 14, 2019

MASON CITY - LaVonne Ruth Etchen, 91, of Mason City, went to meet her Lord and loved ones on November 14, 2019 at MercyOne Hospice of North Iowa Inpatient Unit in Mason City. A private family service was held. Memorials may be directed to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Humane Society of North Iowa, or Hospice of North Iowa in LaVonne's name. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

LaVonne was born on December 1, 1927 to Henry and Ruth (Lemke) Katter in rural Garner. Her father died when she was only 9 years old.

LaVonne graduated from Garner High School and went to work for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company.

On May 15, 1949 she married Merle Etchen. They had three daughters, Cheryl, Debbie, and Laurie and a grandson Jason. They farmed together in the Clear Lake area for 33 years. Merle passed away in 1982. LaVonne then moved to Mason City where she worked for Walmart for over 20 years.

LaVonne enjoyed gardening, travel, her pets, baking, cooking, family get togethers, sewing, crafts, and flowers. She especially enjoyed watching her daughter Laurie perform in musicals and plays.

LaVonne was a member of the Colonial Club and St. James Lutheran Church. LaVonne was a breast cancer survivor.

LaVonne is survived by her three daughters, Cheryl of Mason City, Debbie (Mark Nelson) of San Diego, CA, and Laurie of Golden Valley, MN; her grandson, Jason (Lisa) Youngblood of San Antonio, TX; two great granddaughters, Kaitlyn and Mia; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. LaVonne is also survived by her two special cats, Kitzie and Callie; and a grandog, Roxie.

Preceding LaVonne in death were her parents, Henry (1937) and Ruth (2004); her husband Merle; her brother, Henry, Jr.; and her sisters, Rachel (2007) and Luella (2015).

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

