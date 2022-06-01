LaVonne Marie Reed

July 20, 1948-May 28, 2022

BELMOND-LaVonne Marie Reed, 73, of Rowan, IA, passed away May 28, 2022, at Sheffield Care Center, wither her family at her side.

Public visitation and time of remembrance will be Sunday, June 5, 2022, from 1-3 PM at the Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. A graveside service will follow at the Graceland Cemetery, Rowan. The Rev. Leila Blackburn will be officiating. Memorials in LaVonne's name may be directed to either her family in care of Jacqueline Loats, 212 Luicks Lane South, Belmond, IA 50421, or Wright County Humane Society, or donor's choice.

LaVonne was born in Estherville, IA, to George and Florence (Amundson) Simpson, on July 20, 1948. The family lived on a farm where she learned the value of hard work helping her dad with the farming duties. She attended Terrel school through 9th grade where she played sports. Eventually moving to Belmond in 1963, where she continued her schooling and graduated from Belmond High School in the largest graduating class in the school's history in 1966.

LaVonne was united in marriage to Terry Lee Reed and their union was blessed with a daughter Jacqueline Marie Reed. The couple later divorced. She later married Larry Walker and eventually they divorced.

LaVonne was a longtime resident of Mason City, IA, and was employed as a CNA at the IOOF Care Center, where she helped many patients through her career. She eventually moved to Rowan IA, and then went to work at the Belmond Care Center as a CNA until she retired.

She moved from Rowan in 2020, due to declining health and lived for stints of time in area long term care facilities in addition to being cared for by her daughter Jacqueline. She eventually made her home at the Sheffield Care center where was at the time of her passing.

LaVonne was very proud of her only daughter, Jacqueline and her grandchildren. She was a avid reader of mysteries and westerns completing hundred of books, loved western shows and adored elephants and spending time with her cats. She enjoyed and relished lots of family time through the years. She was fond of all animals, loved to work jigsaw puzzles, had a fondness for her Pepsi and candy. Over her life time she was able to live and travel to many different places. She will be remembered for loving the simple things in life and staying close to family.

She is survived by her daughter Jacqueline (Mark) Loats, Belmond, IA; sisters Donna Nelson, Denver, CO, and Bonnie Stroud, Cherryville, North Carolina; grandchildren: Jeffrey Loats (Sabrina) and their daughter Emerie Loats (4months) all of Huxley, IA, Mindy Loats and companion Jake Lockhart, Clarion, IA, and Aimee Loats, Johnston, IA. Also other extended family and friends.

Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474.