Lavonne Marie Clagett

January 5, 1926-December 26, 2022

Lavonne Marie Clagett, 96, passed away Monday, December 26, 2022 at the Lutheran Retirement Home, Northwood, IA.

A Funeral Service will be held 11:00am Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Bethany Lutheran Church, 600 5th St, Kensett, IA, with Pastor Linda Johnson Prestholt officiating. Inurnment will be held at Kensett Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:30am to 11:00am on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Bethany Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate memorials to be directed to them.

Lavonne was born January 5, 1926 to Lyle and Marie (Hennies) Aves in State Center, Iowa. She was baptized in infancy in State Center Lutheran Church. At an early age the family moved to Mason City. Lavonne was a graduate of Mason City High School's Class of 1944. After graduation she went to Washington D.C. to work for the Government. Later on she worked for the telephone company.

Lavonne loved to dance. On Saturday night she often went to the Surf to dance. At the Surf is where she met Roger, a local farm boy. Roger was a wonderful dancer, and swept Lavonne off her feet. The couple married on May 9, 1948, and had been dancing ever since. Lavonne and Roger were blessed with two children, Wendy and Steven.

The couple spent their lives farming together. Lavonne was always able to throw a feast together for anyone in need. She was an excellent cook, baker, and keeper of the house.

They have lived in the Kensett area since 1948. Lavonne was an active member of Bethany Lutheran Church, she taught Sunday school for many years, helped in WELCA and held all offices at one time or another. She was a 4-H leader and loved working with the children.

Some of Lavonne's hobbies besides dancing include roller skating, playing cards and in younger years, snowmobiling. She also enjoyed doing needlework, their home displayed a lot of her work.

Those left to cherish memories of Lavonne are her husband of 74 years, Roger Clagett; son, Steve Clagett; son in-law, Marty Kochevar; grandchildren, Joe (Greta) Kochevar, Dave Kochevar, Tom (Mel) Clagett, Reid (Mimi) Clagett; great grandchildren, Maura and Lars Kochevar, Audrey and Graham Clagett; siblings, Lila, Jeanette, Linda, Sue, and Rick; as well as numerous family members from the Aves side and other extended family members and friends.

Lavonne is preceded in death by her daughter Wendy Kochevar; daughter in-law, Mary Clagett; both her parents, siblings, Laverne, Shirley, Ray, Donna, and Bobby.

