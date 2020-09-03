Lavonne Gregory
(1931 - 2020)
Lavonne Gregory passed away at age 89 on Monday, August 31, 2020, at Manly Specialty Care in Manly, Iowa. Lavonne was born on the family farm near Plymouth, Iowa on April 12, 1931, the youngest child of Lewis and Jessie Peshak. Lewis and Jessie had two older sons, Theodore Jr. and Wilbur, both deceased. The farm was first plowed from the virgin prairie in 1877 by Lavonne's grandparents, Theodore and Josephine Peshak. Jessie Peshak was the daughter of Joseph and Elizabeth McKee, who had a farm next to the Peshak farm.
After graduating from Manly High School, Lavonne married James Gregory in 1950 at the Plymouth Methodist Church. Following marriage, Lavonne and Jim moved to the Peshak farm to take over the farming operations. Jim and Lavonne did not have children. Jim died in 1985 after an extended illness. Lavonne remained at the farm until 2018, when she suffered a stroke and moved to the Manly care facility. Lavonne was a licensed nurse for many years and worked at various hospitals and nursing homes in the area. She also was head cook at the Worldwide College of Auctioneering in Mason City for several years. In the late 70's, Lavonne and Jim built an unusual and beautiful "hexagonal" home on the family farm. The home was decorated throughout with many collectables and amusing items. Great care was taken to also landscape the property with trees that stand today. The property was also graced by a full-size jumbo fiberglass elephant as the first sight when approaching from highway 9. Lavonne had a tradition of hosting a Halloween party every year, which was attended by friends and relatives throughout the area and other states. She also had a love of farm pets including dogs (especially boxers), cats, and chickens. All were important in her life.
A graveside funeral service will be held for Lavonne at 1:00 pm Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Oakwood Cemetery in Plymouth, Iowa. Lavonne will rest alongside her husband Jim.
Lavonne's family and friends would like to thank the nurses and staff of Manly Specialty Care for the love and care provided to Lavonne the last few years.
Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 E. Spring St., Manly. (641)454-2242. ColonialChapels.com
