LaVonne D. Westendorf

September 13, 1938-February 6, 2023

MASON CITY-LaVonne D. Westendorf, 84, of Mason City, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, at MercyOne Medical Center North Iowa. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February11, 2023, at First Assembly of God Church, 1301 N Carolina Ave. with Pastor Duane Bull officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday at First Assembly of God Church. Interment will be held in Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family of LaVonne Westendorf. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

LaVonne D. Westendorf (Bull) was born September 13, 1938, to Forrest and Ethel Bull (Allen). She grew up in Mason City and graduated from Mason City High School. It was in High School that she met Charles Westendorf (Chuck). They were married on August 18, 1957. She admired Chuck and would often comment about what a handsome guy he was. They moved to Minneapolis shortly after their marriage where she worked to support Chuck as he attended North Central Bible College. It was here that she began her role as mother. LaVonne was the perfect example of the statement “God First, Family Second, Others next, then yourself”.

LaVonne was blessed with the gift of music. This gift was extremely helpful in the churches they pastored in Ellendale, MN. New Sharon, IA. Louisville, KY and Clinton, IL. She also played piano for many years at the First Assembly of God church in Mason City. Her accordion could be heard at many campfires. This gift never left her. Though other areas of her memory failed, LaVonne would beautifully play hymns on the piano at the Homestead bringing joy to all.

In the early 80's, the family returned to the Mason City area. LaVonne worked in the office and Customer Service at Anthony's Department Store and later at Lyon's Toyota Dodge. These were rewarding years as her family expanded with grandchildren. Each grandchild sat with her on the piano bench as she attempted to instruct them in musical notes. None left an indent on that bench.

Not only was LaVonne a wonderful supporter and encourager, but she also had the gift of hospitality. At many meals and holidays her chairs would be filled by those that had no family nearby. The term, “Guess Who's Coming to Dinner” was a reality. She would plan meals with her local siblings and cousins to attempt to keep them all connected. She was a mother, grandmother, and sister to many more than those related by blood.

LaVonne and Chuck were able to spend several winters in Florida. They would refer to this as “R and R time” (Run with Relatives). LaVonne loved having so many people enter their doors while in Florida. She enjoyed how each group was able to bring such a different experience to them.

LaVonne's sweet and gentle manner will be remembered by many. She missed Chuck greatly after his passing, yet still tried to continue with all the fun and traditions of when they were together. She was active in Christian Women's and Bible Studies which helped her through many sad and difficult times. She is survived by her children John Westendorf (Rhonda), Jeanie Jurgens (Jeff), and Jewell Ressler. Her 6 grandchildren Brandon Westendorf (Hailey), Taylor Iverson (Ryan), Justin Jurgens (Natalie), Lauren Jurgens, Trent and Tarra Ressler. Her 2 great grandsons Colt Westendorf and Jack Jurgens. Also left to mourn her passing are her siblings Willis Bull (Pat), Peggy Lipka(Pete), Ron Bull (Karen), Duane Bull (Christy). Her brother-in-law James Wilson and Sister-in-law Jaunice Bull, Brother-in laws Robert Westendorf (Janice), Roger Westendorf (Audrey), Sister-in-law Shirley Marlow and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband (Charles Westendorf), parents, and siblings Jack Bull, Lawrence (Geridean) Bull, Thayis Wilson.

Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.