Laurie Ann Severe
May 30, 1962-October 23, 2022
NORA SPRINGS-Laurie Ann Severe, 60, of Nora Springs, IA, passed away October 23, 2022 at home with her loved ones by her side.
A memorial visitation will be held from 5-7pm Friday, October 28, 2022, at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401.
Laurie was born May 30, 1962, in Nora Springs, daughter of Earl and Betty (Ravenstad) Hinrichsen. She graduated from Nora Springs High School. She met and married the love of her life, Tony Severe, August 11, 1980. Laurie worked for Kraft as a process support technician for just shy of 30 years and retired at the age of 55.
Laurie loved being one with nature. She was a part of the Trumpeter Swan Restoration Project and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and rock hunting. Her home is decorated with her many findings. Her smile could light up a room and she brought joy where ever she went. In her world, she saw the beauty in everything. Laurie would take her grandchildren everywhere she went. They always looked forward to spending weekends with their "grandma in da woods". She was known as Grandma Laurie by many and will be dearly missed.
Laurie is survived by her daughter, Chelsy (Mark) Schultz; grandchildren, Ayla and Eli; sister, Linda (Alan) Ombrello; sister-in-law, Peggy Hinrichsen; and many other beloved friends and extended family.
Laurie was preceded in death by her husband, Tony; parents, Earl and Betty; daughter, Jennifer Severe; and brother Jack Hinrichsen.
