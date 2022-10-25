Laurie Ann Severe

Laurie was born May 30, 1962, in Nora Springs, daughter of Earl and Betty (Ravenstad) Hinrichsen. She graduated from Nora Springs High School. She met and married the love of her life, Tony Severe, August 11, 1980. Laurie worked for Kraft as a process support technician for just shy of 30 years and retired at the age of 55.

Laurie loved being one with nature. She was a part of the Trumpeter Swan Restoration Project and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and rock hunting. Her home is decorated with her many findings. Her smile could light up a room and she brought joy where ever she went. In her world, she saw the beauty in everything. Laurie would take her grandchildren everywhere she went. They always looked forward to spending weekends with their "grandma in da woods". She was known as Grandma Laurie by many and will be dearly missed.