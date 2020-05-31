Lauren M. Lee

Tough love but only because she would never be fake, she would always give you the truth with a smile and so much support. She made you feel like the center of the universe if you were in her circle.

Her love of life shows in every picture that has posted on Facebook, every Snapchat with Nate and her many loving friends, pictures with her brother Michael and her sister Nicole (Coley), and all of us that were able to see her love and sense of humor through those sometimes crazy, but fun posts.

She was a beautiful singer, loved music and participated in a band.

Lauren loved her Hawkeyes and Packers! She made her first trip to Lambeau field with Nate last fall. She loved to dream of travel to amazing spots throughout the world.

Lauren graduated from MCHS in 2002 where she was active in golf, softball, and music.

She attended NIACC and also Kirkwood CC.

She worked as a project manager with ACT Corp in Iowa City, IA before moving back “home” to be closer to her family.She was then employed with Good Shepherd as a HR manager, before moving on to her current position with Principal Financial along with a part time position at Rookiesevens in Clear Lake.