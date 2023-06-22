Laura Truesdell

December 28, 1938-June 17, 2023

CLEAR LAKE-Laura Truesdell, 84 of Clear Lake passed away June 17, 2023 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

A service to honor her life will be held at a future date.

Laura Marie was born December 28, 1938 in Eagle Grove,Iowa on a farm owned by Former Iowa Gov. Robert Blue to Samuel and Harriet(Jorgensen) Gearhart. From a young age Laura embodied the meaning of hard work and love of family. She attended grade school, high school in Eagle Grove and earned her teaching certificate at Eagle Grove Junior College where she met her future husband William G. Truesdell. Laura continued her education at Buena Vista College through 1957. The couple was married June 14, 1959 at the Eagle Grove United Methodist Church and blessed with four children: Randy, Stefanie, Paula and Peggy. Following the birth of their first child, Laura gave up her teaching career to raise her family. They finally settled down, making their home in Clear Lake in 1962.

Laura's life was a testament to her unwavering dedication to her family. Sports became an integral part of their lives: her husband and all of their children participated in baseball, softball, basketball, and track. Laura, the ultimate cheerleader, could be found in the stands or by the dugout, exuding endless enthusiasm, critiques and encouragement. Together, they embarked on countless journeys across the United States, eagerly following baseball and softball tournaments and national track meets, creating memories that would forever bind them together.

During the winters, Laura and Bill made their home in Arizona for a remarkable 25 years. Immersed in their community, they forged countless friendships. They cherished weeks when their family reunited during spring breaks in Arizona, making countless memories. Laura and Bill took charge of running the scoreboard and concessions at the local softball field, even spearheading the Polka Fest for numerous years. She herself was no stranger to victory, having clinched multiple shuffleboard championships. Laura spoke her heart, embodied a strength that few possessed and held a sharp judgment of character in many. Over the last 20 years, she battled and overcame cancer and chemotherapy as well as double bypass and other heart related issues. Through thick and thin, she prioritized her family above all else. Her family and friends found solace knowing they had someone who would be there through joy and sorrow. Her legacy will be defined by her unyielding presence, a beacon of love and unwavering dedication to her family.

Those surviving are her husband of 64 years, Bill; children, Randy(Kathy) Truesdell of Clear Lake, Stefanie(Mark) Camenisch of Boone, Paula(Brad) Epperly and Peggy Adams both of West DesMoines; grandchildren, Tanner, Parker, Bailey, Macie, Paige(Steve) Muller, Spencer Lindsley and Aubri; siblings, Mary Jenkins, Roger(Beth) Gearhart and Ronald Gearhart; as well as nieces, nephews and numerous extended family.

Preceding her in death are her parents Samuel and Harriet;sister, Nancy(Bob) Sampson;and Bill's parents, Frank and Bernice Truesdell.

