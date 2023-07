Laura M. Truesdell

Laura M. Truesdell, 84 of Clear Lake passed away peacefully Saturday June 17, 2023 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center after a three week serious battle with her health.

A service to honor her life will be held 10:00 am Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at Clear Lake United Methodist Church, 508 2nd Ave N, Clear Lake, IA.

Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the church.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel. ColonialChapels.com.641-358-2193.