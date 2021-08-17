Laura Caroline Rydson

Laura loved spending time in the kitchen, creating delicious meals for her family. Neighborhood children, hungry swim team kids, and all of her grandchildren's soccer friends loved to gather around the table after meets or games for Laura's famous pizza casserole, ice cream balls, and most of all, for her wonderfully funny stories and jokes. Laura was an amazing concert level piano player who loved to travel the world with her family both old and young. In those rare quiet and still moments, Laura was a voracious reader whose sharp mind and love of the written word fueled her spirit and brought joy to all around her.