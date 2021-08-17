 Skip to main content
Laura Caroline Rydson
Laura Caroline Rydson

Laura Caroline Rydson

Laura Caroline Rydson

December 7, 1939-August 4, 2021

Laura Caroline Rydson, 81, passed away on August 4, 2021 at her residence in Palm Bay, FL. Her husband of 59 years, Marlyn Dean Rydson, was at her side.

Born in Chicago, IL, on December 7, 1939, she was the daughter of Glen Holben and Mina Tweeten Holben. Mina, passed away when Laura was 2 weeks old. Laura was then adopted by her Aunt Ethel Holben Turner and Basil Turner, of Elkhart, Indiana.

Laura attend Elkhart High School (once a Blazer, always a Blazer), where she frequently played the National Anthem for home basketball games in Northside Gym from the rafters above midcourt. She graduated from Northwestern University with a Bachelors of Arts in English. While at Northwestern, she was a member of the Kappa Delta sorority. After graduation, Laura was an English teacher at Mishawaka High School, until the birth of her 2 sons, Matthew and Michael.

Laura was active in the community of Elkhart, Indiana. She was a member of and served as an officer for several organizations, including: P.E.O., Tri Kappa, and Riverside Club. She served on the Board of directors of CAPS and was a founding director and the first woman to serve on the board of the Elkhart County Community Foundation. Laura also served as a court appointed special advocate (CASA) for Elkhart County children.

Laura loved spending time in the kitchen, creating delicious meals for her family. Neighborhood children, hungry swim team kids, and all of her grandchildren's soccer friends loved to gather around the table after meets or games for Laura's famous pizza casserole, ice cream balls, and most of all, for her wonderfully funny stories and jokes. Laura was an amazing concert level piano player who loved to travel the world with her family both old and young. In those rare quiet and still moments, Laura was a voracious reader whose sharp mind and love of the written word fueled her spirit and brought joy to all around her.

Laura is survived by her husband, Marlyn Dean Rydson, Children Matthew (Tricia) of Melbourne Beach, FL, Michael (Linda) of Melbourne Beach, FL, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her birth parents, Glen and Mina Holben, her adoptive parents, Basil and Ethel Turner and granddaughter Mary Abigail Rydson.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the River Queen Fund at the Elkhart County Community Foundation.

