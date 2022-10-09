 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
November 4, 1920-October 6, 2022

GARNER-Laura A. Schaben, 101, of Garner died Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Concord Care Center in Garner.

A memorial mass will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 14, 2022, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Garner with Rev. Fr. Ben Valentine officiating. Burial will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, October 15th at Calvary Cemetery in Omaha, Nebraska.

Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.cataldofuneralhome.com

