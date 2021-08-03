Larry William Moore

April 9, 1937-July 30, 2021

RUDD-Larry William Moore of Rudd, IA passed away at the age of 84 on July 30th, 2021. Larry was one of twin sons born to Homer and Irene (Rolfes) Moore on April 9th, 1937 at Rudd, Iowa. He received his education and graduated from Rudd High School. In August of 1956, he enlisted in the Army where he served in Battery “A” 553rd F.A. BN. After the Army, Larry began a lifelong career in the auto body field working for others as well as having his own business.

Larry had a passion for classic cars and restoration. He enjoyed working on vehicles for friends and family, as well as finding hidden gems in barns and bringing them back to life. You could often find him at a local car show, or working on his latest project car at his shop in Rudd. Although he took pride in any car he worked on, his personal favorites included Cadillacs and his 1970 Buick Riviera that he purchased for $75 dollars.