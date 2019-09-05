Larry W. Lee
May 2, 1946 - September 3, 2019
Larry W. Lee, 73, of Mason City, died Tuesday (September 3, 2019) at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City with his family by his side.
A Memorial service will be held 11:00am on Monday (September 9, 2019) at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1405 S. Pennsylvania Avenue, with the Rev. Craig Luttrell officiating. Larry's family will greet relatives and friends an hour prior to the service at Wesley United Methodist.
Should friends desire, memorials may be left in Larry's honor to the Salvation Army.
The son of Wayne and Janet (Sea) Lee, Larry was born on May 2, 1946 in in Oskaloosa, Iowa. He grew up in the city of Fremont where he attended and graduated from Fremont High School with the class of 1964.
You have free articles remaining.
While in high school Larry was active in baseball and basketball. He played on many Babe Ruth teams during the summer. He also enjoyed playing golf. After high school he attended Northeastern Missouri State Teachers College for two years.
He started his career as a loan officer with Peoples Finance and was a manager of the Mason City office for four years. From there he was employed by United Home Bank which went through many changes. His final career journey ended with North Iowa Community Credit Union as a loan officer. He enjoyed his fellow coworkers and his clients.
In his adult life Larry was very active within Mason City Jaycee's and the Mason City Family YMCA, serving on the Board of Directors for each. He also served on the Finance Committee at First United Methodist Church, and was active in the Highland Park Men's Club. He could be found on the golf course every day.
He was married to the love of his life, Judy Marlin, on November 18, 1967. She survives Larry along with three sons, Shawn, Shannon and Kari, and Seth Lee; six grandchildren, Taylor Lee, Braden, Kelan, Mackenzie, and Landrie Lee, and Ethan Lee, they were the joys of his life; sister, Sandi Williams; brother and sister in law, Max (Pauletta) Marlin, Connie (Larry) McCurdy, and Larry Blinn; as well as many nieces and nephews, extended relatives and many friends.
Larry is preceded in death by his parents, Wayne and Janet Lee; daughter in law, Michelle Lee; grandson, Nicholas Lee; and sisters, Mary Lee and Kay Blinn.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. .ColonialChapels.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.