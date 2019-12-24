Larry VanDusseldorp
January 24, 1947 - December 12, 2019
Britt, Iowa - Larry VanDusseldorp, 72, of Britt, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at his home.
Funeral services for Larry VanDusseldorp will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:30 AM at First Lutheran Church, 70 5th Avenue North West in Britt with Pastor Willie Rosin officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 178 Center Street West in Britt and continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
You have free articles remaining.
Larry Ronald, son of Melvin and Nona (Earles) VanDusseldorp, was born on January 24, 1947 in Garner. Larry grew up in the Woden and Crystal Lake area before moving to Britt his sophomore year of high school. Larry graduated from Britt High School in 1965. Shortly after high school, Larry joined the Army Reserves and served from 1966 to 1971 before being discharged.
On April 27, 1968, Larry was united in marriage to Cindy Meyer at St. John's Lutheran Church in Corwith. The couple made their home in Britt where they raised their three children.
Larry was a determined, hard worker. He started working at Marting Manufacting when he was 18 years old and retired in 2002 after 37 years. Larry farmed with his dad until his passing and continued farming with his mom until the early 1980s. He also worked at Winnebago for a short time.
If Larry wasn't working, he was either tinkering or fixing something, or working on an old car. During the summer, Larry enjoyed tending to his garden and taking their 1959 Ford on classic car cruises with Cindy. Family was most important to him. He loved attending and supporting his grandchildren's school activities and sport events.
Larry is survived by his daughter Tammy (Alan) Abbas of Garner; son Scott (Angie) VanDusseldorp of Garner; seven grandchildren Aaron (Alyssa) Abbas, Zach Abbas (Brie Adams), Jack VanDusseldorp (fiancée Paige Rasmuson), Rafe VanDusseldorp, Emily VanDusseldorp, Adam Harms, and Trevor Harms (fiancée Randi Chipman); seven great-grandchildren Amarie, Hunter, Owen, River, Star, Meadow, and Briar; sister Gloria (Wally) Mayland; and numerous other family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his wife Cindy; daughter Misty Abbas; grandson Cale VanDusseldorp; and parents Melvin and Nona.
www.ewingfh.com, Ewing Funeral Chapel, 178 Center Street West, Britt, Iowa 50423, 641-843-3839.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.