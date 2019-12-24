Larry VanDusseldorp

January 24, 1947 - December 12, 2019

Britt, Iowa - Larry VanDusseldorp, 72, of Britt, passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services for Larry VanDusseldorp will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 10:30 AM at First Lutheran Church, 70 5th Avenue North West in Britt with Pastor Willie Rosin officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 6:30 PM – 8:30 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 178 Center Street West in Britt and continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.

Larry Ronald, son of Melvin and Nona (Earles) VanDusseldorp, was born on January 24, 1947 in Garner. Larry grew up in the Woden and Crystal Lake area before moving to Britt his sophomore year of high school. Larry graduated from Britt High School in 1965. Shortly after high school, Larry joined the Army Reserves and served from 1966 to 1971 before being discharged.

On April 27, 1968, Larry was united in marriage to Cindy Meyer at St. John's Lutheran Church in Corwith. The couple made their home in Britt where they raised their three children.