Larry V. Madson

September 25, 1944 - May 30, 2020

MASON CITY - Larry Vance Madson, 75, of Mason City, died Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the MercyOne Hospice Inpatient Unit after an 18 month battle with an aggressive brain tumor. A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania, with Pastor Sid Bohls from St. James Lutheran Church officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service time on Friday. Memorials may be directed to the family of Larry Madson, or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com

Larry was born in Albert Lea, MN on September 25, 1944. He graduated from Mason City High School in 1963, and attended Mason City Junior College.

Throughout his life, Larry modeled a commitment to service through his enlistment in the United States Air Force and his membership at St. James Lutheran church in Mason City. In retirement, he continued to serve others, whether hosting family and friends at his house, or acting as a caretaker to relatives and neighbors.