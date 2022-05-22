Larry Richard Reynolds

August 20, 1937-May 11, 2022

MASON CITY-Larry Richard Reynolds, 84, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in his Mason City, IA home.

A Memorial Service will be held 3:00pm on Monday, June 13, 2022 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE Mason City, IA.

Larry was born on August 20, 1937, the son of William and Selma (Findling) Reynolds of Nashua, IA. He was a graduate of Mason City High School. In 1958 Larry married Marjorie Koester. He served our country during the Vietnam War in the Air Force. Larry was honorably discharged as a flight engineer in November of 1975. He then moved to Mason City and became an Insurance Adjuster at Demay Adjustment, he worked there until his retirement in 1990.

One of his most memorial moments is flying President Kennedy in his aircraft while Airforce One was used as a decoy.

In his free time he enjoyed being a member of the VFW, Freedom Bike Rides, Bowling Hall of Fame, and Antique Car Club. He was a part of the Mason City Gun Club.

Those left to cherish memories of Larry are his children, Eugene (Lori) Reynolds, Lonnie (Tammy) Reynolds, Darin (Laura) Reynolds, and Derek (Susan) Reynolds; ex-spouse, Marjorie; grandchildren, Pia, Gage, Chandler, Anastasia, Brenden, Bryan, Jennifer, Alex and Abby; and six great-grandsons.

Larry is preceded in death by his grandson, Brennen Reynolds, as well as his parents.

