Larry R. Johnson

December 15, 1936-November 30, 2020

Larry R. Johnson, a resident of 305 Kelly Street, Charles City died at MercyOne Medical Center- North Iowa in Mason City on November 30, 2020 from complications related to COVID-19.

Larry, son of Rev. Paul and Myrle Johnson, graduated from Emmetsburg High School class of 1954. On scholarship from Harvard, he earned an economics degree, cum laude in 1958. Always interested in politics, he became student council president at Harvard.

Attaining a rank of captain, he served in the United States Army Intelligence, three years in Berlin, Germany. Sigvid Driebusch became his wife and a daughter, Victoria was born. Sigvid preceded Larry in death. Larry became involved with the banking industry, starting a career with Chase Manhattan Bank, New York and continued in the industry. He retired to Iowa and married Kay Williams. They remained in Charles City, where Kay survives. Victoria Mergler, daughter, of Spokane, Washington and a brother, Robert Johnson of Palm Beach, Florida also survive.

Larry was a member of Charles City Planning and Zoning Commission, Charles City YMCA, Foundry Methodist Church, Washington, DC, and U of I President's Club.