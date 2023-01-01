Larry Paul Harrington

August 13, 1936-December 24, 2022

MASON CITY-Larry Paul Harrington, 86, of Mason City passed away peacefully Dec. 24, 2022 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City.

Larry was born August 13, 1936 to Paul and Loudell (Cheney) Harrington in Mason City. He served as a parachute rigger in the United States Navy from 1955-59. During that time he met his wife Gale Schmitz and they married July 15, 1956. Together they had three sons; Steve, Mark, and Troy. After the Navy, he worked at Lehigh Cement from 1959-66. He was a Firefighter First Class with the Mason City Fire Department from 1966 until he retired in 1992.

During his retirement he enjoyed 22 winters with Gale in Casa Grande, AZ, playing softball, biking, hiking, horseshoe throwing contests, archery, swimming at the YMCA, and spending time with friends at the VFW.

He is survived by his three sons: Steve (Lynette) Harrington of Mason City, Mark (Sandra) Harrington of Plymouth, and Troy (Mary) Harrington of St. Charles, IL. His 6 grandchildren: Ashley Harrington of Clear Lake; Weston Harrington of St. Charles, IL; Kyle Harrington of Mason City; Kayla (Billy) Boccio of Odessa, Fl; Vaughn (Chad) Ellis of Sioux Falls, SD; April Harrington of Waukee; 6 great grandchildren: Jaxon, Fox, Riley, Forrest, Wyatt, and Blaze. His sisters: Phyllis Lau of Mason City; Shirley Portis of Mason City; Deborah Schmidt (Roger) of Garner.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife Gale, his parents, Paul and Loudell Harrington, and his brother, William Harrington.

Arrangements are being made through Major Erickson Funeral Home, Mason City. A graveside service will be scheduled in the spring.