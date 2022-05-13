Larry Norman Nichols

December 16, 1942-March 27, 2022

Larry Norman Nichols, 79, of New Braunfels, Texas, passed away on March 27, 2022 in Seguin, Texas. He was born December 16, 1942 in Mason City, Iowa to Lloyd and Lucy (Wagner) Nichols.

He is preceded in death by his wife Carol Jean Nichols.

He is survived by his son, Greg Nichols; daughters, Angella Easterwood (Tony), Pennie Nichols (Pamela); grandchildren, Loren Kirk, Logan Patterson, Emmy Easterwood, Ella Easterwood, Luke Easterwood, Anthony Easterwood, Lucy Woolard, and Evelyn Woolard; great grandchildren, Jackson Kirk, Jagger Kirk, Jett Kirk, Holden Medlin, Talia Woolard, and baby Patterson due August 2022, brother Roger L. Nichols (Carol), nieces Juli (Robert) Muchow, Nancy Krause, and Teri (Rick) Gannon.

A Memorial Service will be held at Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home in New Braunfels on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 2:00 PM.