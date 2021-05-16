Larry Lee Robb

August 23, 1937-May 2, 2021

CORWITH-Larry Lee Robb, a life-long farmer since age of 16 from Corwith, IA, passed away on May 2, 2021 at the age of 83 in Conover, NC.

Larry was born to Arthur and Zella Robb of rural Renwick and was the member of the last graduating class of Vernon School. Upon graduation he continued with farming, joined the 133rd National Guard Unit and met his wife of 58 years Patty Struthers. Larry would go on to farm for 59 years before retiring full time to North Carolina with Patty.

His fondness for horses and boots would lead to his lifetime nickname of “Cowboy”. When Larry was around you always needed to be prepared for a boisterous laugh, good natured ribbing or flipping for a pop. He will always be remembered for his passion toward agriculture and willingness to lend help to friends or strangers all over the United States. In his spare time you would find him in the shop working away making something old be better than new, especially tractors. He also enjoyed traveling with Patty in the motorhome, fishing, attending school activities, active in the church, and spoiling his grandchildren.