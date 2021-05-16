Larry Lee Robb
August 23, 1937-May 2, 2021
CORWITH-Larry Lee Robb, a life-long farmer since age of 16 from Corwith, IA, passed away on May 2, 2021 at the age of 83 in Conover, NC.
Larry was born to Arthur and Zella Robb of rural Renwick and was the member of the last graduating class of Vernon School. Upon graduation he continued with farming, joined the 133rd National Guard Unit and met his wife of 58 years Patty Struthers. Larry would go on to farm for 59 years before retiring full time to North Carolina with Patty.
His fondness for horses and boots would lead to his lifetime nickname of “Cowboy”. When Larry was around you always needed to be prepared for a boisterous laugh, good natured ribbing or flipping for a pop. He will always be remembered for his passion toward agriculture and willingness to lend help to friends or strangers all over the United States. In his spare time you would find him in the shop working away making something old be better than new, especially tractors. He also enjoyed traveling with Patty in the motorhome, fishing, attending school activities, active in the church, and spoiling his grandchildren.
Larry is survived by his wife, Patty Ann Robb (Struthers) his children Johnny Robb of West Des Moines, IA and Kathy Vezina, her husband Sam Vezina of Spartanburg, SC, two grandchildren, Elizabeth Williams of Spartanburg, SC and Derek Robb of Fitchburg, MA, several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Zella and Arthur Robb, brothers and sisters, and his son Troy Robb.
Following Larry's insistence of not having a fuss over his passing there will only be a family memorial service held in North Carolina. Patty, Johnny, and Kathy thank everyone for all the calls, texts, love and support.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.