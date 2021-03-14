Larry L. Wright

Larry was a member of the Northwood Fire Department for many years. He was on the AG Processing Board of Directors in Omaha, NE; and the Land O' Lakes Board of Directors in Minneapolis for many years.

Retirement came for Larry in 2006, and he was lucky enough to spend his time traveling the country with Jan at his side. Together they took numerous trips to Yellowstone each year, spending winters in Florida and Arizona, and visited one of his favorite places, Alaska, several times. Whether it was enjoying the animals and surrounding nature in their travels, time spent in his Cessna 182 airplane, or capturing all of it with his cameras, Larry found peace in the outdoors. He had a knack for making friends wherever the couple traveled, with an uncanny memory for people's names, events, and good jokes.

Larry's love for his family was boundless. One of his greatest joys in life was becoming a father and playing an irreplaceable role in his kids' lives. He also enjoyed raising cattle and calves for many years and attending the Worth County Fair.