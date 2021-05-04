Larry L. Heaberlin

Larry worked at North Iowa Woods in Belmond from 1984-1994 and then went to work for Dave Thompson-DDT Painting in Belmond. He loved this job, and had continued to help out over the years in addition to spending six years employed for Dale Hollman-Nature's Woodshop in Rowan 2004-10. He spent a short stint at Stellar's Trailer Manufacturing in Kanawha, IA. Larry painted for may years with DDT-Dave Thompson's Painting and did many of his own painting jobs over the years both on his own and with his kids and Terri. He most recently was employed by Urness Hardware in Clarion, IA, for ten years until October 2020.

Larry and Terri had taken their family on various vacations and outings over the year to places such as the Omaha Zoo, Okoboji, Valley Fair, as well as a few other destinations. He looked forward to classic car show, attending the Deer Classic As their kids became active in school activities and other occasions he looked forward to attending and cheering them on. In earlier years Larry loved to race compete and race in the Cruiser Class Division at the Wright County and Algona Speedways. Sometimes teaming up with buddies Don Moots and Tim Miller. Larry relished times in the outdoors and to define him as just an outdoorsman would be an understatement. He loved solitude and challenge of bow hunt as the leaves changed on a crisp fall morning and and the rush of a shotgun hunt for the elusive white tail deer with his buddies and eventually with his kids as they grew up. His home walls were adorned with many of the mounts of these majestic creatures. Each spring he looked forward to the woods coming to life and the hollows and trees sharing as a wild turkey gobbler rattled out in the air. He cherished the camaraderie and memories created on many fishing excursions with close friends and family to area lakes, Minnesota and Canada. An afternoon spent fishing on a frozen lake was also a favorite past time. He had a love for the outdoors and all it's wonders. He loved his pets and his side kick Zeus. .