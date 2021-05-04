Larry L. Heaberlin
January 24, 1963-April 29, 2021
Rowan, IA-Larry L. Heaberlin, 58, of Rowan, IA, died, Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the Iowa Specialty Hospital-Belmond, IA, following a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer. Public funeral service will be held at 10:30 Am, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the United Church of Rowan. Pastor Nancy Hofmeister will be officiating. Burial will be in the Graceland Cemetery near Rowan. Public visitation will be held Tuesday from 4-7 PM at Andrews Funeral Home, 516 1st St. S.E., Belmond and will continue one hour prior to the funeral at church Wednesday. Memorials may be directed in care of the family or to the donor's wishes. Those unable to attend may watch the live stream of the service on Wednesday on the Andrews Funeral Home Facebook page. Just like the page to view. The family suggests those wishing to wear masks may do so.
Larry Lynn Heaberlin, the son of Avery and Darlene Smith Heaberlin was born January 24, 1963, in Des Moines, IA. He attended Martensdale-St. Mary's School early on and then Earlham Community Schools, during the time that his father farmed in the Earlham area and later attended Belmond Community Schools. Larry, his parents, and part of his siblings Gary, Terry and sister Mary Lou moved to Rowan, IA, where Avery purchased what would become known as the Heaberlin Motel, Café and Service Station. In 1984 Larry met his life partner and later their family began with the birth of their eldest son Cody and eventually they were bless with a daughter Megan, and two more sons Tanner and Logan.
Larry worked at North Iowa Woods in Belmond from 1984-1994 and then went to work for Dave Thompson-DDT Painting in Belmond. He loved this job, and had continued to help out over the years in addition to spending six years employed for Dale Hollman-Nature's Woodshop in Rowan 2004-10. He spent a short stint at Stellar's Trailer Manufacturing in Kanawha, IA. Larry painted for may years with DDT-Dave Thompson's Painting and did many of his own painting jobs over the years both on his own and with his kids and Terri. He most recently was employed by Urness Hardware in Clarion, IA, for ten years until October 2020.
Larry was unfortunately diagnosed with cancer 7 years ago and had valiantly battled it's health complications with a positive attitude and perseverance for the past 7 years.
Larry and Terri had taken their family on various vacations and outings over the year to places such as the Omaha Zoo, Okoboji, Valley Fair, as well as a few other destinations. He looked forward to classic car show, attending the Deer Classic As their kids became active in school activities and other occasions he looked forward to attending and cheering them on. In earlier years Larry loved to race compete and race in the Cruiser Class Division at the Wright County and Algona Speedways. Sometimes teaming up with buddies Don Moots and Tim Miller. Larry relished times in the outdoors and to define him as just an outdoorsman would be an understatement. He loved solitude and challenge of bow hunt as the leaves changed on a crisp fall morning and and the rush of a shotgun hunt for the elusive white tail deer with his buddies and eventually with his kids as they grew up. His home walls were adorned with many of the mounts of these majestic creatures. Each spring he looked forward to the woods coming to life and the hollows and trees sharing as a wild turkey gobbler rattled out in the air. He cherished the camaraderie and memories created on many fishing excursions with close friends and family to area lakes, Minnesota and Canada. An afternoon spent fishing on a frozen lake was also a favorite past time. He had a love for the outdoors and all it's wonders. He loved his pets and his side kick Zeus. .
Those who will carry his memory in life forward include his life partner of 36 years Terri Curtis, Rowan, IA; Son Cody (Lilly) Heaberlin and their children Jizelle, Kingston and Isabella all of Cedar Rapids, IA, daughter Megan Heaberlin, Williams, IA, son Tanner Heaberlin, Cedar Falls, IA, and son Logan Heaberlin, Rowan, IA; Larry's mother Darlene Heaberlin, Rowan, IA; siblings: Tom (Mary) Heaberlin, Mason City, IA, sister Mary Lou (late husband Larry Robb, Des Moines, IA, brothers David (Glenda) Heaberlin, Earlham, IA, Terry Heaberlin, Rowan, Twin brother Gary Heaberlin, Klemme, brother-in-law Linny Mauk (husband of Larry's late sister Anne Mauk), Des Moines; also surviving are Larry's extended family: Sisters-in-law and Brother-in-law Including: Donna (Jim) Erickson, Crystal, Lake, Valerie (Rod) Nelson, Renwick, IA, Spencer (Laura) Curtis, Grimes, and Wesley (Katie) Curtis, Walford, IA; and many nieces and nephews and their families, and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Avery in 2005, brother Avery, Jr. "Butch", sister Anne Mauk, and his niece Stephanie Mauk, and Terri's parents Cliff and Bev Curtis.
Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA., 641-444-4474
