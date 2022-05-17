 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Larry K. Swanson

May 9, 1934-May 15, 2022

Just days after his 88th birthday, Larry K. Swanson passed from this life on Sunday, May 15, 2022. He was born May 9, 1934, in the small town of Rudd, Iowa, to Vance and Luella Swanson.

Surviving family includes wife, Kathryn of 62 years; children, Dave (Sandi) Swanson, Kris (Tom) McDermott, Jim (Brenda) Swanson and Lee (Stacy) Swanson; grandchildren, Cade, Mallory, Kelby, Alyssa, Clare, Cael, Brynn and Easton; step-granddaughter, Tiffany (Brian) Jergenson; and great step-grandchildren, Gwenyth and Camden. Also surviving are his sisters, and several brother and sister-in-laws.

Funeral Service will be held at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids. Pastor Brody Tubaugh will officiate. Visitation will immediately follow the service at the funeral home from 5 – 7 p.m. Wednesday. Please dress casually, or honor Larry's love of the Hawkeyes by wearing Hawkeye gear.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Eastern Iowa Honor Flight (eihonorflight.org), or to the family.

Please share a memory of Larry at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.

