Larry Joseph Reardon

March 14, 1937 - June 14, 2020

Rio Rico, AZ – Larry Joseph Reardon passed peacefully on Sunday June 14th at his home in Rio Rico, Arizona. Larry was born on March 14, 1937 in Swaledale, IA the son of John and Agnes Reardon, Larry graduated from St. Joseph's High School in 1955 and later attended St John's University in Collegeville, MN.

Larry is survived by his wife Blanca and stepson Jesus of Rio Rico, AZ. His sister Kathy (Dwayne) Christiansen, his son Matthew in La Crosse, WI and son Jeff (Teresa) Reardon of Scottsdale, AZ and grandchildren Kelly Reardon, Los Angeles, John and Luke Reardon of Scottsdale, AZ and several nieces and nephews. His parents and two brothers, Joseph and Denny Reardon proceeded him in death.

Larry's wish was to donate his body for medical research to Phoenix based Science Care. The family will hold an internment ceremony at a future date in Mason City.

