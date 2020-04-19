Larry Joseph Flanagan

In 2005, Larry and Nancy relocated to Grimes, Iowa, to be closer to his children and grandchildren. In semi-retirement, Larry continued to share his talents at American Republic Insurance Company and Krist Insurance Services in the Des Moines area.

He was a past member and/or board member of the Belmond and Harlan Knights of Columbus chapters, the National Association of Realtors, the Iowa Association of Realtors, the Wright/Hamilton Board of Realtors, the Independent Insurance Agents Association of Iowa, the Southwest Iowa Coalition, and the Professional Developers of Iowa.

Larry was a proud Irish Catholic family man. He and wife Nancy were faithful members of St. Francis Xavier Church in Belmond, St. Michael's Church in Harlan, and St. Francis of Assisi Church in West Des Moines. Larry was a wonderful public speaker and he enjoyed serving as mass lector in all three parishes.

Larry and Nancy enjoyed traveling to visit family and friends. One of Larry's hobbies was reading the Des Moines Register FRONT TO BACK. Others included taking family fishing trips; stamp/coin collecting; cheering on his much-loved Iowa State Cyclones, and even growing to love the Iowa Hawkeyes; competitively playing Michigan Rummy, 500, Farkel and Spoons with family and friends; and attending countless grandkids' activities.