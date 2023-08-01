Larry James Tincher

Larry James Tincher, 79, of Forest City, died peacefully on Sunday, July 23, 2023, surrounded by family.

Larry was born to William and Lena (Davids) Tincher. On August 25, 1963, Larry married the love of his life, Janis McCollough. Larry had a fulfilling career for over 42 years retiring in 2011. As his family grew, he kept in contact supporting them throughout their endeavors, organizing family reunions, and happy to see another friendly face.

Larry had many interests: adventuring with friends and family (often in a company vehicle) and collecting model John Deere tractors and PEZ dispensers. He was a lifelong Elvis fan and Hawkeye Football enthusiast. While he built many things with his hands, he will most be remembered for the relationships he built with his friends and family. His four grandchildren and great-grandson Wesley meant the world to him, and he and his friends in the “Super 8” share too many good times to mention!

He was the cornerstone, the building block, the right angle of our family, and we will miss him dearly.

Survivors include his wife Janis of Forest City; son Jim (Sue) Tincher of Minneapolis, MN; daughter Amy (Kevin) Sprecher of Lake Mills, IA; grandchildren, Danny (Anna), Kati (Tanner), Sean, and Jared (Gwen); great-grandson Wesley; brother Norman (Sylvia) Tincher of Eagle Grove, IA, constant companions' brother-in-law and sister-in-law Stan and Donna Madson; and many extended relatives and friends.

A celebration of his life will be at 11:00 AM, Thursday, July 27, 2023, at Forest City United Methodist Church, 305 South Clark Street.

Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark Street in Forest City, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.

Cremation will take place following the service.