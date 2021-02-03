Larry J. Potter

December 7, 1945-January 26, 2021

Osage-Larry James Potter died Tuesday January 26, 2021 at Happy Siesta Care Center in Remsen, Iowa at age 75. A visitation will be held on Thursday February 4th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Champion Funeral Home in Osage with burial at Riverside Cemetery in Riceville on Friday February 5th.

Larry was born on December 7, 1945 in Riceville to Alba Potter Sr. and Elizabeth (McFarland) Potter. Larry had three brothers, Alba Jr., Jerry and Russell. Larry attended Riceville schools and later got his GED diploma from NIACC. Larry married Sally Ammons on June 9, 1967 in Albert Lea, MN. They had two sons, Jeff (1968) and Jamie (1971). The couple later divorced

Larry worked as a mechanic for the Osage Coop Elevator from 1975 to his retirement in 2010. He enjoyed music, woodworking, fishing and traveling in the western US.

Larry is survived by his sons Jeff (Susan) of Hudson, WI and Jamie of Osage, grandchildren Andrew, Abigail and Alexandra all of Hudson, two brothers Alba Jr. of Osage and Russell (Kathy) of Altoona, IA and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepmother Orla Mae and brother Jerry.