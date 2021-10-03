 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Larry Glenn Rugg

  • 0
Larry Glenn Rugg

Larry Glenn Rugg

September 5, 2021

BELMOND-Larry Glenn Rugg, age 80, of Apache Junction, AZ, formerly of Belmond, IA, and a Mason City native, died Sunday, September 5, 2021, of natural causes at his home in Apache Junction, AZ. Larry was born in Mason City, Iowa and graduated in the Class of 1958. A Public Memorial service is set 2 PM on October 9, 2021, at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st St. S.E., Belmond, IA, with a time of fellowship and dessert following the service. A public visitation and time to visit and greet the family will be held at the church from 1-2 PM that day.

Larry is survived by his loving wife Marian Rugg, 10540 East Apache Trail #335, Apache Junction, AZ 85129, and their blended families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lynn and Audrey, a sister Cindi and a grandson Kurtis.

Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, IA. www.andrewsfuneralhomeandfloral.com 641-444-4474

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Mason City homecoming game against Waterloo East

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News