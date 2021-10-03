BELMOND-Larry Glenn Rugg, age 80, of Apache Junction, AZ, formerly of Belmond, IA, and a Mason City native, died Sunday, September 5, 2021, of natural causes at his home in Apache Junction, AZ. Larry was born in Mason City, Iowa and graduated in the Class of 1958. A Public Memorial service is set 2 PM on October 9, 2021, at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st St. S.E., Belmond, IA, with a time of fellowship and dessert following the service. A public visitation and time to visit and greet the family will be held at the church from 1-2 PM that day.